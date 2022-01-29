Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,690 ($36.29). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($36.16), with a volume of 188,362 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.01) to GBX 3,290 ($44.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.80) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,247.50 ($43.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,070.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.23), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,494,944.25). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,807.45).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

