Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,690 ($36.29). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($36.16), with a volume of 188,362 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.01) to GBX 3,290 ($44.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.80) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,247.50 ($43.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,070.43.
In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.23), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,494,944.25). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,807.45).
About Diploma (LON:DPLM)
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
