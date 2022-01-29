DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DILA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.