Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Achieves $754,776.34

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $754,776.34 and $1,682.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00283971 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

