Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.