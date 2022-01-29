Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,486. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBOEY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.