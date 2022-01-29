Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,503 call options.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

