Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,300 ($125.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,537.50 ($115.18).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 7,774 ($104.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,484.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,033.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.74. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.38) and a one year high of £105.05 ($141.73).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.25), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($272,504.05).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

