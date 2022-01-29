Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,800 ($51.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,977 ($40.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,983.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04).

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

