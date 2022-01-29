Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

MSLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.22).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 682.50 ($9.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623 ($8.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 698.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 732.55.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.