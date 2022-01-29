Deutsche Bank AG Sells 240,493 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $494,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

