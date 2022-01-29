Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,331 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

