Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $797.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

