Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Standex International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.