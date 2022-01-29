Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

