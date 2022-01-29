Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,550 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.86 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

