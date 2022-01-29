Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218,165.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Dero has a total market cap of $81.40 million and $218,165.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00019156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.48 or 0.06810749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00290402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.00784286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00066448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00403571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00241765 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,155,171 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

