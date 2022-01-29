Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

Denbury stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,082,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

