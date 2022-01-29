DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $438,156.75 and approximately $109,937.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

