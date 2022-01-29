Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $9,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

