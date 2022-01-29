Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.50. 3,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.