Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $49.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.