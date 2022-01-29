Datamine FLUX Achieves Market Cap of $383,519.02 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $383,519.02 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,094,500 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

