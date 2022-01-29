Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $725,850.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

