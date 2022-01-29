Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.40.

DAR stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

