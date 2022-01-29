Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.38. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,628,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% during the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

