Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

NYSE DHR opened at $281.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

