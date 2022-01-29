Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

