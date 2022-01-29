Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $314,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

