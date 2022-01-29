Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 560.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,890,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

