Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTRUY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.