Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of DADA opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

