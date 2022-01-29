Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $201,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

CUBI stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.