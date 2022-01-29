CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. CureVac has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

