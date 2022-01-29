Cubiex (CBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $106,705.85

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market cap of $106,705.85 and approximately $64.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

