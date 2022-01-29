Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $7,916.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00108845 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

