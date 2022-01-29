Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $184.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.38.

CCI stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

