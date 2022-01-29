Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.00) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.14) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.75. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The firm has a market cap of £788.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,662.71). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

