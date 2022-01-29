Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 432,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,749. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

