Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.98. 561,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 454,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

