Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.