Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $67.88 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

