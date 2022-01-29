Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,219 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $59,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $243.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

