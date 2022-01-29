Credit Suisse AG Sells 110,315 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,998,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

