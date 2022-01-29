Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,573 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $63,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

