Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 5,208 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.37 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

