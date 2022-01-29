Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

