Creative Planning Invests $300,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

