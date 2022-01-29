Creative Planning Acquires 545 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

