Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Crane’s shares have outperformed the industry. A diverse portfolio, efficient management team, and strengthening business across segments are likely to be beneficial for Crane in the quarters ahead. Rewards to shareholders and focus on product innovation raise the company’s appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 11.6% and 3.65%, respectively. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.40 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10%. Sales are predicted to be $3.3 billion (up 3.5% from the previous year). However, supply-chain restrictions, cost inflation, and pandemic woes are predicted to continue impacting its performance in 2022. Foreign currency movements are predicted to lower sales by 1.5% in the year. Weak cash generation might be worrying.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

CR opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

