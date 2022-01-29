Cpwm LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.80 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.